Deputy head of mission hands over consignment of 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines donated by Greece MFA to Armenia
Deputy head of mission hands over consignment of 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines donated by Greece MFA to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Greece to Armenia, Emmanouil Asimakopoulos, on Thursday officially handed over the consignment of 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines, donated by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Armenia, the Greek embassy in Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

“We want to express our full satisfaction that this project of donating 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines to Armenia was successfully completed today and, in this way, we help in practice our Armenian friends in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, we want to express our gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to the Ministry of Health of Armenia for our exemplary coordination and for their support to the successful implementation of this project.”

The project was implemented by activating the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism which supported the vaccine transportation process.
