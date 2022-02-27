New Armenia President’s election matter to be debated on forthcoming 4-day sittings of parliament

The matter of the election of the new President of Armenia is included in the forthcoming four-day sitting of the National Assembly (NA). Tsovinar Khachatryan, the spokeswoman for NA speaker Alen Simonyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
The NA will kick off its next regular four-day sessions on March 1.
According to the Armenian Constitution, at least three-quarters of the total number of votes of the MPs, or 81 votes in favor, are needed to elect the new President in the first round, but the parliament ruling majority faction has only 71 seats.
In the second round, however, the President is elected by three-fifths of the lawmakers—in this case, by 64 votes in favor—, and the votes of the majority faction legislators will be enough.
The NA opposition factions have not nominated a candidate for the presidency.