EU threatens Russia with total economic and financial war

The head of the French Ministry of Finance said that the European Union will wage an all-out economic and financial war against Russia, RIA Novosti reports.
Western countries announced new sanctions against Moscow after the start of a military special operation in Ukraine. The European Union decided to ban operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the Bank of Russia. The restrictions also affected large financial institutions.
For some companies, it is now difficult to raise capital from abroad.
Germany has stopped the process of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
The European Union has banned flights over the territory of the Union countries, companies will stop supplying aircraft or parts used in them to Russia.
Moscow said they were ready for sanctions and would support business.