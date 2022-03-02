News
Biden: Putin's war on Ukraine will leave Russia weaker and rest of the world stronger
Biden: Putin's war on Ukraine will leave Russia weaker and rest of the world stronger
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that Russia's Vladimir Putin will pay dearly over the long run even for his invasion of Ukraine, even if his military campaign succeeds in the short term, Reuters reported.

"While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said in his State of the Union address. Straying from the prepared text, Biden added "He has no idea what's coming." He did not elaborate.

Biden spoke to Congress on the sixth day of Russia's invasion of its European neighbor and as Kyiv stared down a miles-long armored Russian column potentially preparing to take over the Ukrainian capital, and the U.S. and a growing group of allies tighten sanctions.

In the prime time speech, Biden announced a new step banning Russian flights from using American airspace and a Justice Department effort to seize the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets of wealthy Russians with ties to Putin.

He also signaled steps to hobble Russia's military in the future, even as he acknowledged it could improve its position in Ukraine.

"We are choking off Russia's access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," he said.

"When the history of this era is written Putin's war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," he said.
