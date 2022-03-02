Boeing suspends technical support for Russian airlines

The American corporation Boeing has suspended technical support for Russian airlines, the press service of the company said in a statement.

We have suspended the provision of spare parts, service and technical support for Russian airlines, the company said, adding that the main operations in Moscow were suspended and the office in Kyiv was temporarily closed.

On February 28, Boeing announced that it was suspending its office in Ukraine.

The day before, the European Union obliged leasing companies serving commercial airlines to break contracts with Russian carriers until February 28.