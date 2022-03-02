News
EU prepares fourth package of sanctions on Russia
EU prepares fourth package of sanctions on Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Union is preparing a fourth package of sanctions against Russia because of its military operation in Ukraine, said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

According to him, on Friday, March 4, a special meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the EU member states with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place.

Schallenberg noted that the new anti-Russian sanctions would affect major Russian businessmen, the so-called oligarchs. The diplomat did not specify which persons will be discussed.

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the European Union is not at war with Russia, but in the current situation it supports Ukraine.

On March 1, MEPs unanimously approved a resolution condemning Russia's special operation in Ukraine and calling for tough sanctions against Moscow. The parliamentarians called for limiting the import of oil and gas from Russia and closing all ports for Russian ships. They also called for reducing the number of diplomatic missions in the EU countries and completely disconnecting Russia from the international SWIFT system.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
