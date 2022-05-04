Armenia FM meets with US National Democratic Institute president

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to the United States, foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Tuesday met—in Washington, D.C.,—with president Derek Mitchell of the National Democratic Institute (NDI).
The interlocutors lauded the effectiveness of the joint programs implemented within the framework of cooperation established since 1994, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Mirzoyan highlighted the reopening of the NDI office in Armenia after the 2018 Velvet Revolution in the country. The FM reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to promoting democracy, strengthening the rule of law, and the fight against corruption, emphasizing that the reforms being implemented by the Armenian authorities are aimed at increasing the transparency and accountability of state agencies.
The parties exchanged views on the programs being implemented by NDI in Armenia—and which are aimed at increasing the political engagement of women and youth and the institutional development of political parties.