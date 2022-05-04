News
Elon Musk is invited to UK Parliament for buying Twitter
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Elon Musk has been invited by a British parliamentary committee examining the internet safety bill to discuss his plans to buy Twitter and the changes he proposes to make to the social media platform, AP reports.

The Democracy and Digital Technologies Committee asked the Tesla CEO to present his proposals in more detail.

Musk said it's too early to give an answer.

The committee said it was interested in Musk's plans, especially his intention to roll out verification to all users, echoing his own recommendations to the UK government.

Musk said he wants Twitter to authenticate all people, an ambiguous suggestion that may stem from his desire to rid the website of automated spam accounts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
