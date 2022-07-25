Draupadi Murmu sworn in as President of India

Draupadi Murmu is sworn in as President of India. She became the first representative of one of the country's marginalized tribal communities to become head of state, AFP reports.
The former schoolteacher and state governor was elected to the largely ceremonial office of president last week.
Murmu, from the Santhal tribe, paid her respects ahead of her inauguration at a memorial dedicated to India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.
Murmu's victory was considered inevitable due to the strength of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party and its allies in parliament and state assemblies.
Analysts say the move is likely to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi expand his base among poor tribal communities ahead of his re-election in 2024.
The Prime Minister of India has executive power, but the President can resubmit some parliamentary bills for reconsideration, and also plays a guiding role in the process of forming governments.