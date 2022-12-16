Uzbek authorities want to ban LGBT propaganda

Uzbekistan intends to ban the promotion of pornography and unnatural same-sex relationships in the media, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported.
The paper notes that such a norm will be included in the new Information Code of the country.
It will also be forbidden to disseminate in the media calls for violent change to the constitutional system and the territorial integrity of Uzbekistan, as well as information constituting a state secret. The code also prohibits propaganda for war, violence, terrorism and drugs.
Fifty Uzbek ministries and agencies have already approved the draft information code. It will be discussed until December 29.