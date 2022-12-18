Iran to launch at least 2 satellites into space by end of this year

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Issa Zarepour announced that at least two satellites will be launched into space by the end of this year, while other satellites will remain in the queue for launch, Mehr reported.
Speaking about the latest launch conditions for Nahid1 and 2 satellites, Zarepour noted. that these two satellites are in preparation and are expected to be launched by the end of the year.
The Nahid satellites are telecommunication satellites created by the Space Research Institute of Iran. The Nahid-1 satellite was unveiled in February 2015 at the Space Technology Day ceremony. It was designed and first built at the Satellite Systems Research Institute of the Iranian Space Research Institute under the direction of the Iranian Space Agency.
The Nahid -2 satellite is one of the satellites with telecommunication technology, equipped with a propulsion system and capable of maneuvering and orbit correction, and it can be considered an important step in the creation of low-altitude telecommunication systems.
The Iranian minister also noted that other satellites are in the pipeline for launch.
Referring to the plan to design and build research and operational satellites, Zarepour added that one of his ministry's plans is to launch at least two satellites before the end of the year.