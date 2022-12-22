News
Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The members of the Argentinean Senate's friendship group with Armenia condemned Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor and called for a quick and peaceful solution to the conflict, which would prevent thousands of families from suffering, Argentinean Senate member Guillermo Andrada wrote on his Twitter.

He also released the text of the statement submitted to the Senate, which calls on Azerbaijan to implement the provisions of the trilateral statement, solve the issue diplomatically, without harming the population.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
