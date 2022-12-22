Number of sexual crimes against children in Russia is up by 44% since 2010

Sexual crimes against children have increased in Russia since 2010, TASS reported reported.
In 2010 there were 9,524 cases of sexual offenses against minors, and in 2021 there were 16,887 known incidents.
At the same time, more than 50% of such crimes are committed by a person known to the child, one in five by family members, 11% by parents (legal representatives), 25% of sexual abuse is committed by persons under the influence of alcohol and persons suffering from mental illness.
16 subjects of the country need to increase efficiency in the work on prevention of sexual violence. These recommendations concern Yugra, Altai and Trans-Baikal Territories, Udmurtia as well as Bryansk, Arkhangelsk, Astrakhan, Belgorod, Sakhalin, Rostov, Saratov, Irkutsk, Leningrad, Moscow, Tyumen and Yaroslavl regions.
In the near future the Ministry of Education will create a special working group on preventing sexual violence, whose organizational and technical functions will be assigned to the Ministry of Education.