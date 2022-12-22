Eric Levy: Azerbaijan may become a valuable ally of the U.S. in the fight against Iran and Russia

Azerbaijan is a potential secret weapon of the U.S. and can become a valuable ally of Washington in the fight against Iran, Russia and terrorism, Eric Levy wrote on Jewish News Syndicate.
Strategic partnerships with countries that share common interests and a willingness to pursue a common cause are important to the U.S. Azerbaijan is a prime candidate for such a relationship.
Located in Central Asia, Azerbaijan is the only country in the world that borders both Russia and Iran.
After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. has no base in Central Asia from which to monitor terrorist activity or conduct military and intelligence operations.
Azerbaijan can give us this strategic geopolitical presence. The relationship with President Ilham Aliyev is ripe for such a choice.
The population of Azerbaijan is 99% Shiite Muslim, but Azerbaijan is secular and pro-Israel. Because it is a secular country, it views political Islam, such as that practiced in neighboring Iran, as an existential threat. This largely explains Azerbaijan's alliance with Israel, which has sold over $1.6 billion worth of weapons to Baku in 30 years.
Azerbaijan poses a significant threat to Iran. There are about 20 million ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Iran, which is more than 15% of the population.
It is reasonable to assume that the Azerbaijani population inside Iran is the source of most of Israel's intelligence about Iran and its nuclear program.
In the latest war against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan was supported by Israel and Turkey, while Armenia was supported by Russia and Iran. Baku's victory was a defeat for the Russia-Iran axis and a victory for its allies Israel and Turkey. Baku did not hesitate to tell the world that it had purchased most of the military equipment used in the war from Israel.
The United States and Azerbaijan have common interests. We are both enemies of Iran, both see Israel as a strong strategic ally, and both are concerned about Russia's behavior in Central Asia.
By allowing the U.S. to use its territory as a base for surveillance of Russia, Iran, and terrorist activity in the region, the states can provide Azerbaijan with political support and military hardware. If necessary, Azerbaijan could become a launching pad for an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, Levy noted.