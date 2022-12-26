Italy is outraged by use of Mafia terms to sell various foods and beverages

Italy's largest farmers' association (Coldiretti) is fighting against the "scandalous" use of Mafia terms to sell various food and beverages around the world, from Cosa Nostra whiskey to Chilli Mafia tomato sauce, writes the Guardian.



The association conducted an extensive investigation and found that nearly 300 restaurants outside Italy bear Mafia names, including El Padrino in Spain, Don Corleone in Finland, Burger Mafia in Germany, Falafel Mafia in the United States and Nasi Goreng Mafia in Indonesia.



Alessandro Apolito, Coldiretti's branch manager, said the most shocking discovery was a bottle of machine gun-shaped whiskey produced in Scotland by Cosa Nostra Shot.



“It’s outrageous to think that anyone could buy something like this, even if it’s just for fun,” Apolito said. “For us, joking about such serious things as the mafia is unacceptable.”



He said Mafia marketing has not only done incredible damage to Italy's image and authentic products, but has also been highly offensive to innocent Italians who have died or suffered at the hands of the country's notorious criminal organizations.



In December, Coldiretti held an exhibition in Palermo, Sicily, where the mafia organization Cosa Nostra originated, of some food and drink products collected from around the world, including Chilli Mafia, a sauce made in Britain, Mafia coffee and Il Padrino wine.



“Continuing to associate Italy with these Mafia stereotypes and crime is doing a lot of damage to the country’s image,” he said. “But the most important problem is that it is an offense for the victims of the Mafia, because hundreds of innocent people have been killed by the Mafia or suffer from its criminality. In Palermo, in particular, it There was a strong sense of outrage at this nonsensical marketing.There are millions of honest, law-abiding Sicilians who are victims of this criminal scourge.