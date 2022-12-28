News
Russian peacekeepers continue negotiations to reopen Stepanakert-Goris road
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues the negotiation process with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides on resuming unimpeded vehicular traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, patrols have been conducted along three routes in the Mardakert, Martuni and Shushi districts.

"To ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Russian peacekeepers monitor the situation and control the observance of the ceasefire regime round-the-clock at thirty observation posts".
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
