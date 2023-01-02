Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 50

At least 50 people have been killed and 21 are missing due to flooding caused by torrential rains in the Philippines. As noted in a report released Monday by the National Council for Risk and Disaster Management, the flooding affected more than 583.4 thousand people in 10 regions of the country.
According to the agency, 51,400 displaced people are in 95 evacuation centers. At least 1.42 thousand people have evacuated from their homes in advance and 16 have been injured in various ways. In nine regions of the republic 469 incidents connected with natural disasters, including floods and landslides, were recorded.
Meanwhile the elements damaged 4.54 thousand houses for 54.8 million pesos ($985.8 thousand). Damage to 95 infrastructure is estimated at 1.13 billion pesos ($20.4 million) and to agriculture at 245 million pesos ($4.4 million). Floods damaged 140 roads and 14 bridges and affected 19 seaports. Disruptions in power supply were recorded in 63 cities, but it has already been restored in 62, in some places there are still problems with water supply.
In 67 cities and 71 municipalities the classes in educational institutions and work at the enterprises were interrupted. In 22 settlements a disaster mode is introduced. The government has already allocated 48.2 million pesos ($865,800) to provide aid.