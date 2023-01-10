Pashinyan says not signing CSTO declaration is manifestation of disappointment in organization

Not signing the CSTO declaration in Yerevan is a manifestation of disappointment in the organization, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He called it a translation of a sentence from diplomatic language. “Yes, there is a problem, and it is new,” Pashinyan noted.

According to him, the deadline will be when the parties realize that the negotiations are meaningless.

“I don’t think the negotiations are pointless now. Our partners don't seem to see them as meaningless either. Another thing is that either ours or their assessment can change at any time,” the PM noted.

He noted that Armenia is in close relations with the countries of the European Union and the United States, and we will continue this natural development.

The head of government called the arrival of the civilian observation mission to Armenia and its deployment along the border with Azerbaijan after the meeting in Prague a very important event. Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that such cooperation and contribution from the EU countries to the cause of ensuring stability and peace will continue, expressing gratitude.

“We must use the channels of the Council of Europe, the UN, the UN Security Council, the OSCE, the EU. We are doing it. Until the issue is resolved, we must do more and be consistent. All further actions are based on the will of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in their homeland. We must work with the West, work in the CSTO, with Russia, with other partners in the CSTO, Iran, Georgia. This also applies to the settlement of relations with Turkey,” the Prime Minister concluded.

On November 23, following the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Nikol Pashinyan did not sign the declaration, since it did not contain an assessment of Azerbaijan's invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia.