Britain accelerates artillery upgrade program

Britain is accelerating a program to upgrade the artillery capabilities of its ground forces in response to lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine, Defense News writes.
According to the program's existing timetable, new artillery assets to replace Britain's AS-90 weapons were to be available in 2029, and fully combat-ready in 2032.
Pressure to rethink the schedule for the new artillery assets had been building for some time.
Even before the war, land warfare analyst Ben Barry of the International Institute for Strategic Studies produced studies detailing that the British would lose heavily in weaponry in any battle with the Russian army.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace admitted earlier that artillery shortages were a big problem.
Now the Army is trying to find a temporary solution until a long-term answer can be found quickly.
"My main concern is our lack of deep fire. We are pretty much over-ranged in our heavy artillery by everyone. Our AS-90 range is about 23 or 24 kilometers. France and everyone else are in 55 kilometer ranges," Wallace said.
Swedish, German, French and South Korean defense companies are among those who have previously shown interest in the Mobile Fires Platform program since the competition officially began.