Ararat Mirzoyan: Armenia, Turkey have agreed to open their border for 3rd countries’ citizens

By the beginning of the 2023 tourist season, Armenia and Turkey have agreed to open their border for the citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports. Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said this at the special meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.
Now Armenia is actively working in this regard, the Armenian FM added.
"The Margara land checkpoint [of Armenia] on the Armenian-Turkish border was put into operation for the first time in 30 years in February of this year. At that time, Armenia sent humanitarian aid and rescuers to the regions affected by the earthquake in Turkey," said Mirzoyan.