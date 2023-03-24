News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Ararat Mirzoyan: Armenia, Turkey have agreed to open their border for 3rd countries’ citizens
Ararat Mirzoyan: Armenia, Turkey have agreed to open their border for 3rd countries’ citizens
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

By the beginning of the 2023 tourist season, Armenia and Turkey have agreed to open their border for the citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports. Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said this at the special meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Now Armenia is actively working in this regard, the Armenian FM added.

"The Margara land checkpoint [of Armenia] on the Armenian-Turkish border was put into operation for the first time in 30 years in February of this year. At that time, Armenia sent humanitarian aid and rescuers to the regions affected by the earthquake in Turkey," said Mirzoyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kerobyan: Border is open for Turkey agricultural products’ import, Turkish goods come to Armenia without hindrance
In general, the productivity of Armenia's economy in 2021 was about $7 per hour of GDP created by one person, the economy minister said...
 Vahan Kerobyan: Armenia-Turkey trade amounted to more than $300M in 2022
It is mainly about imports, the Armenian economy minister added…
 Armenian Foreign Ministry: Bridges and roads on border with Turkey are usable
The ministry added that work will continue to open the border to citizens of third countries...
 Opposition MP: Armenia will not get any economic benefit if Turkey border is reopened
There is no substantiated economic assessment of what benefit Armenia can have…
 Turkish journalist: Countries that Turkey threatened to attack ‘one night’ came to help ‘one morning’
Hakan Okcal of Turkish Gazeteduvar emphasized Armenia, Greece, and Israel among those countries…
 Opposition lawmaker: Armenia allocated more than 2 billion drams to repair closed Margara bridge road back in 2020
The Armenian side no longer mentions that the Armenian-Turkish border was closed by Turkey in 1993 as a tool of pressure...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos