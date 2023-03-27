Russia MFA considers Armenia's plans to join Rome Statute unacceptable

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia considered absolutely unacceptable the plans of Armenia to join the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid the Hague Court's decision to have Russian President Vladimir Putin arrested, reports TASS, citing a source at the Russian MFA.
"Moscow considers the plans of official Yerevan to join the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court absolutely unacceptable amid the latest illegal and legally worthless [arrest] ‘warrants’ of the ICC against the Russian leadership," the source said.
The source added that Moscow has warned Yerevan about the extremely negative consequences of such a decision.