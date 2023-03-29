Armenia parliament committee to debate on matter of nominating ombudsperson candidate

Nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA), issued a statement regarding the nomination of a candidate for the vacant position of Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of the Republic of Armenia (RA).
"In the near future, the [aforesaid] committee will convene a special session where the matter of recommending a candidate for RA Human Rights Defender to the National Assembly will be discussed," the statement reads, in particular.
To note, the NA opposition factions have nominated Edgar Ghazaryan's candidacy, whereas the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction has nominated Anahit Manasyan's candidacy as the next ombudsperson of Armenia.