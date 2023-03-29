News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Show news feed
Armenia parliament committee to debate on matter of nominating ombudsperson candidate
Armenia parliament committee to debate on matter of nominating ombudsperson candidate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA), issued a statement regarding the nomination of a candidate for the vacant position of Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

"In the near future, the [aforesaid] committee will convene a special session where the matter of recommending a candidate for RA Human Rights Defender to the National Assembly will be discussed," the statement reads, in particular.

To note, the NA opposition factions have nominated Edgar Ghazaryan's candidacy, whereas the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction has nominated Anahit Manasyan's candidacy as the next ombudsperson of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: People in Karabakh believe that Pashinyan is trying to insure his power by closing last road with Armenia
So that he sign the peace treaty with Azerbaijan calmly…
 Armenia parliament opposition factions nominate Edgar Ghazaryan for post of Ombudsman
Nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly, noted this in a statement…
 GRECO positively assesses Armenia achievements in corruption prevention
The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption…
 Preliminary results of snap elections in Armenia’s Sisian, Ani communities: Ruling party wins
The Central Electoral Commission informed…
 Newspaper: Analysts targeted, new information campaign starts in Armenia
To give a fresh breath to the work of "strong defense" of the propagandistic theories of the West and Western politics…
 Newspaper: Matter of changing Artsakh president put off for at least half year
According to the law, the Supreme Court has from 10 days to 6 months to express [its] opinion…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos