Rosselkhoznadzor to study restriction of supply of dairy products from Armenia to Russia

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) of Russia will study the restriction of the supply of dairy products from the Republic of Armenia (RA) to the Russian Federation (RF), RIA Novosti reports, citing this Russian department's respective report.
It is noted that according to the information received from the Armenian side, the dairy processing enterprises of Armenia use raw materials produced in Iran, against which Rosselkhoznadzor has applied restrictive measures.
“Rosselkhoznadzor has offered the RA Food Safety Inspectorate authority to discuss, by Friday, the possibility of future supply of other producers’ dairy products from Armenia to Russia. As a result of the consultations, the issue of applying restrictions to the supply of milk products from all dairy processing enterprises of the RA will be studied," the statement says.
Rosselkhoznadzor informs that during its inspections carried out by its specialists in the period between March 20 and 24, the fact that Armenian producers use raw materials of Iranian enterprises—which do not have the right to supply to Russia—was confirmed.
"Disclosed violations also testify to the lack of proper control by the state veterinary service over the processing of dairy products, in connection with which there is a risk of importing low-quality and dangerous products into the RF," notes Rosselkhoznadzor.
Rosselkhoznadzor has petitioned to the veterinary service of Armenia, asking to suspend the permission to supply dairy products to Russia from the two enterprises that passed inspections, and also informed the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia about the inadmissibility of violating the veterinary legislation in force in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Rosselkhoznadzor added that it is concerned about the cases of inclusion of enterprises of third countries in the registers of the Customs Union without agreement with the Russian side or against the official refusal to the competent services of the EAEU member countries.