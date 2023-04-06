Macron opposes nuclear weapons’ deployment outside borders of countries that have them

France is against the spread of nuclear weapons beyond the borders of the countries that have them, and considers it important to rule out the possibility of their use in the current conflict in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron announced this on Thursday at a press conference held after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Beijing.
"France agrees with the People's Republic of China that nuclear weapons should be excluded from this conflict. This means that the existing international agreements in this domain should be adhered to. Also, under no circumstances should nuclear weapons be deployed outside of the countries that possess them, especially in Europe," said the French president.