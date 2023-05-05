News
Peskov confirms plans for meeting between Russia’s Putin, Armenia’s Pashinyan next week in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering the question about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow next week, said that "certain plans" were being discussed, reports RIA Novosti.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves yet. Certain plans are being discussed. Depending on how the discussion ends, we will make a corresponding announcement. We consider it too early to say about that," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether negotiations were planned.

Earlier, Armenian PM Pashinyan had announced plans to visit Moscow.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
All
Armenia legislature speaker: Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey
Alen Simonyan expressed hope that Turkey will take practical steps to establish peace in the region…
 Armenia parliament speaker in Ankara: We have no territorial claims from our neighbors, we expect same from them
Armenia has reaffirmed the principles of neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in its foreign policy, Alen Simonyan stated at the summit of Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation…
 Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan continues its threats, sets up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, toughens its rhetoric, and uses aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, a reporter noted addressing the premiers…
 Czech Rep. PM: We underscore signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement that will be acceptable to all parties
We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Aliyev favors holding Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations without mediators
“Without any mediator and without any facilitator or spoiler," the Azerbaijani president said…
 Final round of talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to be held today in Washington
With the participation of the US Secretary of State…
