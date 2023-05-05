Peskov confirms plans for meeting between Russia’s Putin, Armenia’s Pashinyan next week in Moscow

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering the question about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow next week, said that "certain plans" were being discussed, reports RIA Novosti.
"Let's not get ahead of ourselves yet. Certain plans are being discussed. Depending on how the discussion ends, we will make a corresponding announcement. We consider it too early to say about that," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether negotiations were planned.
Earlier, Armenian PM Pashinyan had announced plans to visit Moscow.