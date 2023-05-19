News
Azerbaijan president slams Armenia for buying weapons
Azerbaijan president slams Armenia for buying weapons
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has found a new reason to accuse Armenia; this time, during his meeting with Indian Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan.

In a respective quote from the Azerbaijani media, Aliyev said that "if Armenia really wants peace with Azerbaijan, why is it acquiring weapons worth hundreds of millions of dollars?"

But just a week ago, the president of Azerbaijan announced that the authorities of his country will increase the funding of the defense sector in case of revision of the parameters of the 2023 state budget.

"We have always worked systemically in the matter of army building, and we continue this work. After the second Karabakh war [in 2020], we did not stop; on the contrary, we are moving forward. Additions will be made to this year's state budget, a considerable part of which is again intended for defense purposes. Why? Because we must always be ready," the Azerbaijani leader had said, pledging to strengthen the country’s army in the future as well.

In the current 2023 state budget of Azerbaijan, 5.3 billion manats (more than $3.1 billion), or 16 percent of the state budget expenses, are planned to be allocated for the country’s defense and national security funding.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
