Turkish President meets candidate ahead of presidential elections

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met the leader of the opposing Ancestral Alliance [ATA] Sinan Oğan in Istanbul ahead of the upcoming second round of elections on May 28, Daily Sabah reports, citing sources in the presidential office.
According to the sources, the closed-door meeting lasted an hour.
The meeting has not yet been officially announced.
The Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Binali Yıldırım, recently said that "there’s nothing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and third candidate Sinan Oğan couldn’t agree on since their rhetoric is not so wildly different."
The 55-year-old hardline nationalist Oğan, who joined the campaign at the last minute, won 5.2% of the vote on Sunday in the presidential and parliamentary elections that went into a runoff as neither Erdoğan nor his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu won over 50% of the vote.