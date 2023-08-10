News
Crusaders detachment is positioned in area far from Armenia’s Kornidzor village positions, their commander says
Crusaders detachment is positioned in area far from Armenia’s Kornidzor village positions, their commander says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The members of the Crusaders detachment, who were in Armenia’s Kornidzor village Wednesday, are now positioned in another area far from the Kornidzor positions. Sargis Poghosyan, the commander this detachment which had fought in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Thursday.

"Right now the guys are coming together. We will not do any illegal action. Give [us] a few days. We have just moved back a little from the Kornidzor positions’ sector in order not to strain the situation, and we are positioned in another place," said Poghosyan.

And Kornidzor village head Arshak Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the aforesaid detachment members left the village Wednesday.

"They came and went yesterday. I had a meeting [with them] for about 10 minutes. I can't say whether they will come with them or not," he noted.

The members of the Crusaders detachment on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the main building of the Armenian government. They had given time to the government to have the humanitarian aid trucks sent from Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) that have been waiting at the Kornidzor village border area since July 26 to enter Artsakh. Otherwise, they warned that they will resort to force to do this. And not getting an answer from the government, they had headed for Kornidzor at night.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
