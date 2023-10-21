At least 22 journalists were killed since Israel-Hamas war began

At least 22 journalists have been killed since fighting between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), AFP reports.
According to CPJ, among them are 18 Palestinians, three Israelis and one Lebanese. 15 of them were killed in Israeli airstrikes and two in Hamas attacks in southern Israel. Eight journalists were injured and three were missing or detained, the committee added.
“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during a crisis and should not be targeted by warring parties,” the organization said in a statement.