Reuters: US air base in Iraq shelled with Katyusha missiles

The US airbase of Ain al-Asad in Iraq was attacked with Katyusha missiles [MLRS BM-13], Reuters reports, citing two sources in the army.
The mentioned airbase houses American and other international forces in western Iraq.
As a result of the rocket attack, an explosion occurred inside the base, the news agency says.
Reportedly, Ain al-Assad's defense systems intercepted and successfully brought down two drones near the base last Saturday.
The airbase is located in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.