News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
October 22
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
October 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
Reuters: US air base in Iraq shelled with Katyusha missiles
Reuters: US air base in Iraq shelled with Katyusha missiles
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Incidents

The US airbase of Ain al-Asad in Iraq was attacked with Katyusha missiles [MLRS BM-13], Reuters reports, citing two sources in the army.

The mentioned airbase houses American and other international forces in western Iraq.

As a result of the rocket attack, an explosion occurred inside the base, the news agency says.

Reportedly, Ain al-Assad's defense systems intercepted and successfully brought down two drones near the base last Saturday.

The airbase is located in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos