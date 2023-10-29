Death toll of mine accident in Kazakhstan reaches 42

The number of deaths as a result of the explosion at the Kostenko mine in Karaganda has increased, Tengrinews.kz reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
As of 15:00, the bodies of 42 dead were found, the search for 4 miners continues, the report says.
The head of the Centralised Republican Headquarters responsible for the liquidation of the accident, Minister of Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov, went down into the mine.
The sites of the fire and the death of miners are being inspected.