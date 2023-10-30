Armenia, Ukraine officials underscore Pashinyan-Zelenskyy first meeting

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in Malta, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the embassy of Armenia in Ukraine.
The interlocutors discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Armenia and Ukraine. In this regard, they noted the importance of the first meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which took place on October 5 in Granada, Spain within the framework of the summit of the European Political Community.
Also, Andriy Yermak thanked for the participation of Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, at the First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit held in Kyiv in early September and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian schoolchildren. The chief of the Ukrainian presidential staff confirmed the commitment of the Ukrainian side to strengthen cooperation with Armenia, particularly in European integration matters.
In addition, the parties congratulated each other on the election of Armenia and Ukraine to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and discussed the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the IAEA and in the energy sector in general.