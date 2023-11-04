News
Death toll in Nepal earthquake passes 150
Death toll in Nepal earthquake passes 150
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

157 people died as a result of an earthquake in Nepal, as officials expected the death toll to rise as communications with many mountainous areas have been disrupted, Mint newspaper reports.

According to officials, over 100 other people were injured.

The earthquake occurred on the border of India and Nepal. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter was 36 km southeast of the Nepalese city of Jumla with a population of about 9 thousand people and 166 km northeast of the Indian city of Bahraich, which is home to about 182 thousand people. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 35 km.

Tremors were also felt in India's capital of New Delhi.

The US Geological Survey calculated the earthquake's magnitude to be 5.6, while the Indian Seismological Center reported it as 6.4.
Հայերեն and Русский
