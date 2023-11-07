News
Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights
Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Europe Region Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (OIF) has adopted a resolution expressing unconditional support to Armenia and particularly the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenpress reported.

MP Arman Yeghoyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, said in a statement on Tuesday that the resolution stresses the need for respect of the rights of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, and strongly condemns all forms of ethnic cleansing and the destruction of religious and cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On September 19, Azerbaijan launched a military aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result, more than 100 thousand Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh were forcibly displaced and found refuge in Armenia in just a few days.
