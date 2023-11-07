News
Paris mayor: Azerbaijan is guilty of destroying Karabakh’s Armenian heritage, arresting its officials
Paris mayor: Azerbaijan is guilty of destroying Karabakh’s Armenian heritage, arresting its officials
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, made a post on X, and gave details of her discussions with the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo.

"The tragedy continues in Armenia. Azerbaijan is guilty of arbitrarily arresting the former officials of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and destroying the Armenian heritage in this territory.

"Yesterday I had the opportunity to discuss it with Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the author of the report on the process of genocide carried out by Azerbaijan during the blockade of Lachin corridor.

"Our thoughts are with the casualties, their families, 100 thousand [Armenian] refugees and political prisoners held by Azerbaijan. On December 10, on the occasion of international Human Rights Day , I will hand honorary citizenship of Paris to the representatives of Artsakh Armenians.

"Also, Paris calls for the immediate release of all Armenian captives being held by Azerbaijan," the mayor of Paris wrote.
