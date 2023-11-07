News
Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan repeats in Azerbaijan court that he pleads innocent
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident Vagif Khachatryan, who is abducted by Azerbaijanis, repeated in an Azerbaijani court that he  pleads innocent.

"Vagif Khachatryan's lawyer Radmila Abilova made a defense speech in the court session presided over by Zeynal Agayev, chairman of the Baku Military Court. In her speech, the lawyer asked for the acquittal of Vagif Khachatryan. Then Vagif Khachatryan was given the last word. He said he does not consider himself guilty and asked for the acquittal," Azerbaijani media reported.

The verdict is expected today, and it will put an end to this “trial.”

Vagif Khachatryan, a participant in the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s, was abducted by the Azerbaijanis this summer while crossing the Lachin corridor into Armenia—and being accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Azerbaijani authorities accuse Khachatryan of committing serious crimes for participating in combat operations. Despite these obviously illegal actions by Azerbaijan, including the abducting of a person under the protection of the ICRC, Khachatryan was not only not released, but is standing trial.

A total of 59 people are considered "victims" in this fabricated case, and all of them have "recognized" Khachatryan and spoken about his "crimes."

Vagif Khachatryan, however, has pleaded not guilty to the charge against him, and stated that he did not participate in any crimes against Azerbaijanis.

It is noteworthy that this resident and citizen of Nagorno-Karabakh is presented by Azerbaijan as a citizen of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
