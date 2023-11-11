Four hospitals in northern Gaza Strip hit by Israeli strikes

The head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Marwan Jilani, said on Friday that in the past 24 hours, four hospitals in the northern part of the Gaza Strip had been targeted, accusing Israel of deliberately striking them in an attempt to displace Palestinian civilians from Gaza, Voice of America reports.
Marwan Jilani reported that four hospitals - Al-Shifa, Al-Awda, Al-Quds, and Indonesian Hospital - came under attack.
One individual died and 20 others sustained injuries after the attack on Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City.
Jilani raised concerns about the critical situation at Al-Quds Hospital, where the main generator ceased operation two days ago due to a fuel shortage. He highlighted that, in addition to the 400 sick and wounded patients, the hospital was providing shelter to 14 000 displaced individuals.
“Right now, there is a very serious risk that we will lose all the patients in the intensive care units and those children in incubators,” the Red Crescent Head noted.