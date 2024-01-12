News
Armenia transfers 187 billion drams to EAEU shared ‘pot’ but receives 61% less from there in 2023
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2023, the indicator of 2022 was exceeded by 32 percent in terms of the amount Armenia has received from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) shared “pot.” Karen Tamazyan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, stated this during a press conference Friday.

"As you know, the customs duties collected from Armenia are transferred to the EAEU shared ‘pot,’ and from there, in accordance with the share of Armenia, which is 1.22 percent, is transferred to the state budget. In this regard, the indicators are as follows: During 2023, about 187.5 billion drams were collected by Armenia and transferred to the EAEU shared budget, but Armenia received about 73 billion drams from the EAEU, i.e. 114 billion drams (about 61 percent) less," Tamazyan said.

According to him, the growth in this sector was recorded in the import of vehicles, household appliances, and computer equipment, tobacco products, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as in fuel lubricants: gasoline and fuel.
