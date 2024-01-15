News
4 dead, 1 injured in hot air balloon accident in US
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A hot air balloon crash-landed in the southern Arizona desert in the US Sunday, leaving four people dead and another person critically injured, police announced, CNN reported.

The “devastating incident” happened around 7:50 a.m. in Eloy, a city about 65 miles south of Phoenix, the local police department said in a news release. It came down in a desert area east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road.

Though the exact cause of the crash is unknown, preliminary information suggests it occurred after the balloon had an “unspecified problem with its envelope,” said the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident.

