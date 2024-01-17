News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport because of luxury watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport because of luxury watch
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

American actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich airport. The Customs Department said an investigation has been launched against the actor for tax evasion. Bild reports this with reference to a source.

According to the publication, the actor has been at the police station at the airport for several hours. The reason was a luxury Swiss Audemars Piguet watch on him, which, according to Schwarzenegger, he was going to sell at an auction.

The Bild writes that from Munich, Schwarzenegger was planning to go to Kitzbühel, Austria, where the World Climate Summit is taking place.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos