Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport because of luxury watch

American actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich airport. The Customs Department said an investigation has been launched against the actor for tax evasion. Bild reports this with reference to a source.
According to the publication, the actor has been at the police station at the airport for several hours. The reason was a luxury Swiss Audemars Piguet watch on him, which, according to Schwarzenegger, he was going to sell at an auction.
The Bild writes that from Munich, Schwarzenegger was planning to go to Kitzbühel, Austria, where the World Climate Summit is taking place.