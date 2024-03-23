News
Sunday
March 24
Sunday
March 24
Ukrainian intelligence denies Kyiv's involvement in terrorist attack at “Crocus City Hall”
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has denied Russian accusations of involvement in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"Specifically, this statement and this information, of course, is nonsense. These statements of the FSB are designed either for outright ignoramuses or for the zombified Russian population. To imagine that after more than two years of a full-scale invasion, terrorists are being sent to the border regions, which are now most saturated with law enforcers, special services, and the military itself, I think comments here are superfluous," said Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate

According to him, the FSB accusation is "a lie and an attempt to draw a Ukrainian trail on the part of the Russian regime, which they have been doing since the first minutes of the attack."

Earlier, Russian security agencies, including the Investigative Committee and the FSB, reported the detention of suspects in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near the border with Ukraine.

Later, during an address to Russians, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists who carried out the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow had prepared a "window" to escape to Ukraine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
