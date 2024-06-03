Venice bans loudspeakers, large tourist groups

Works up to 1540 hours without recharging: Doogee introduces V Max Plus smartphone

Armenian national team lost to Slovenia (video)

Slovenia - Armenia: Haroyan scored a return goal (video)

Google collected people's personal data for years, even recording children's voices

Armenian national team lost to Slovenia in the first half (video)

Wine Story: From mafia to winemaking, path of Michael Franzese and Samvel Hakobyan, history of creation of Armenian wine Franzese

"Roland Garros": Jannik Sinner reached semifinals and will become the number one player in the world

Armenia responds to Azerbaijan's latest proposals on draft peace treaty. MFA

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Iran “on the ground” participates in the implementation of "Crossroads of Peace" project

Technology is being developed that could allow stroke patients to rehabilitate at home

Innovative Eyewear introduces line of Eddie Bauer smart glasses with ChatGPT support

Foreign Ministry: Armenia is at the practical stage of joining the Chabahar port project

Starting lineup of Armenian national team announced

Dollar loses, euro gains value in Armenia

Father Yesayi Artenyan: Statements of Armenia PM, his chief of staff are completely fictitious

Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Mission in Armenia collects intelligence against Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan

Finland president: Armenia PM and I discussed regional dynamics in South Caucasus

New AI tech will detect the risks of heart failure at early stage

Armenia MFA is working on acquisition of new embassy buildings in Paris and Tehran, deputy FM says

Transfermarkt: Eduard Spertsyan is on the list of the most expensive players in RPL

Deputy FM: There will be positive changes for Armenia citizens regarding liberalization of visa regime with EU

Some EU countries have sent signals to increase investments in Armenia, economy minister says

UN conference delegates are called to support release of Armenians held in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

In Azerbaijan, imports of defense products will be exempt from tax and customs duty

Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan: There are disagreements within EAEU regarding energy markets

Economy minister: Preferential procedure may be used in EU for some Armenia products

Ministry of Economy: Armenian cognac will be called “Armenian brandy”

Sanctions in EU-EAEU relations’ context have negative impact on Armenia economy, minister says

Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Stubb confer about development of Armenia-Finland relations

iPhone will learn to do what Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and Huawei already do

Flooding in Armenia: Switzerland deploys specialists from Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit

The Dubai Mall to become even bigger

Finance ministry: Armenia received many grants from EU in 2023

Pashinyan underscores Armenia-EU cooperation development, expansion

Euro-2024 favorites named

Armenia's Papikyan, Serbia envoy discuss defense cooperation between their countries (PHOTOS)

How much CEO of OpenaAI, the company that created ChatGPT and is valued at $86 billion, get paid?

Mirzoyan: Armenia works a lot with EU

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan: Tomorrow we will leave for Vardenis town, we have rally at 6pm in Sotk village

Armenia FM says he has established ‘great personal relations’ with the CSTO chief

JAMA: Preeclampsia is associated with an increased risk of female dementia

Selena Gomez shares thoughts on female friendship, admits girls can be ‘mean’

Iran applies for becoming observer country in Eurasian Economic Union

Yerevan to host next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

First time in history, China's Chang'e-6 delivers soil samples taken from far side of the Moon

Kylie Jenner enjoys holiday on yacht off Mallorca coast

Through Ucom’s Support the 12th Sunchild Festival Concludes

Armenia FM: Border delimitation with Azerbaijan should be done only on basis of documents with unshakable legal basis

US, Turkey presidential advisors emphasize importance of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

Archbishop Galstanyan: Among former presidents, I have met only with Serzh Sargsyan

Armenian national team squad against Slovenia announced

Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will transform South Caucasus, Biden says

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder on brink of divorce?

FM: It seems there is no major attack, invasion of Armenia sovereign territory since EU monitoring mission deployment

Byblos Bank Armenia puts children first: June 1 event celebrates childhood, imagination

Bharat’s progress and rise are a historic opportunity for all our partner countries around the world. Modi

Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan see significant problems, obstacles in each other's constitutions for establishing peace

Armenia FM: We have fairly broad mutual understanding with Turkey on some matters

French Open: Quarterfinals’ pairings decided

Just one extra finger will make humans ‘stronger,’ study finds

Kanye West's ex-assistant sues him for sexual harassment

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters going to meeting with ‘very important person’

What new devices will Apple introduce at WWDC 2024?

PM Modi's coalition wins majority of seats in India parliament

Armenia FM is in legislature

Djokovic breaks Federer's record

Newspaper: Armenia authorities are ‘noisy’ about Russia congratulations but are silent about its assistance

How to slow down brain aging?

BMW updates 3-series

Germany, Ukraine play goalless draw

England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina

Self-cleaning material more transparent than glass is created that cools rooms

10 most anticipated video game adaptations

Burj Khalifa designer plans to build skyscrapers that can be used as giant batteries

May’s most powerful and inexpensive smartphones running Android: One of the OnePlus phones is in the lead

Tbilisi Mayor: Organizations will face sanctions and property seizures for refusing to register as foreign agents

Azerbaijan again invited to EAEU meeting

Iran's supreme leader: Palestinians nullified the enemy's elaborate plan on October 7

"Chelsea" have a new head coach

“Roland Garros": Daniil Medvedev left out of the competition

Ukraine is permitted to strike Russian targets with Netherlands’ F-16s

YouTube channel sets new record in number of subscribers: How much money does this channel make?

Rheinmetall to invest over €180M into ammunition plant construction in Lithuania

Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee chief comments on court decision to acquit 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan

Tibet lakes expand by 10,000 square kilometers in 30 years due to global warming

Discussions on Armenia ‘Academic City’ project continue under PM leadership

Ex-president Rafsanjani’s son to not run in Iran presidential election

Armenian national team arrived in Ljubljana

The Conversation: the “30-30-30-30” method helps you lose weight

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

8800 mAh battery, 2 screens, bright flashlight։ Blackview introduces Oscal Pilot 2 rugged smartphone

Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss further strengthening of strategic cooperation

Armenia PM chief of staff: Border delimitation with 1976 maps was specified for Tavush Province section

Champions League: Best young footballer of the season

Two heads of Defense Ministry's financial service arrested in Azerbaijan on charges of embezzlement

Jeyhun Bayramov presents Azerbaijan perception of regional situation to Louis Bono

442 cases of measles recorded in Armenia so far in 2024

Egypt government resigns

EU monitoring mission in Armenia welcomes Netherlands Police delegation, in Yeghegnadzor

Champions League: Team of the season announced