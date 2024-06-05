News
Show news feed
Specialist is dispatched to organize EU flood relief in Armenia’s Lori, Tavush Provinces
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

At the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, the European Union's (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism was intensified to provide high-level professional advice, logistical support, and satellite data for eliminating the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit Lori and Tavush Provinces.

Also, a coordination officer from the European Emergency Response Coordination Centre has arrived in Yerevan from Brussels for the operational organization of flood relief provided by the EU, informs the Armenian Unified Information Center.
