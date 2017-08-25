Bulgarian journalist who wrote about weapon supplies to terrorists through Azerbaijani company fired

Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva who wrote an article about weapon supplies through Azerbaijani company to terrorists in Iraq and Syria has been fired.

“Today after I was interrogated by the Bulgarian National Security Agency about the secret documents, which were leaked to me about the weapons supplies for terrorists in Syria, I was fired by Trud Daily, just few days before going back to Syria to continue my job. Here is the investigation in question in case Trud Daily doesn't take it down,” she wrote on Facebook posting a link of her article as of July 2.

According to the article, Azerbaijan’s Silk Way company and Azerbaijani armed forces were transporting weapons under the cover of diplomatic flights. The weapons were later found in Iraq and Syria. The article contains photos proving that the weapons were used by ISIS and Al Nusra.