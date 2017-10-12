Newspaper: Thousands are no longer Armenia permanent residents

YEREVAN. – The National Statistical Service (NSS) data for Armenia’s permanent population in the first and second quarter of 2017 are not encouraging, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.
Correspondingly, the country’s permanent population made up 2,981,500 people in the first quarter of the current year, but it dropped to 2,979,900 in the second quarter.
This means the permanent population dropped by about 1,600 in the second quarter, as compared with the first quarter.
The permanent population in 2016 exceeded both the first and the second quarter data for 2017.
In 2016, permanent residence in Armenia was 2,986,100 people. Permanent population dropped by 6,200 in the second quarter of 2016, as compared with 2016.