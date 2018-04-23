Former Georgian president and former Governor of Odessa province Mikheil Saakashvili congratulated the Armenian people.
"Today you have every right to be proud of yourself, to be proud of the fact that you are Armenians, the proud people who could prove to the whole world that they has dignity, that they want to live in normal human conditions, free from corruption.
Armenia has a great future; today I was convinced of it again. I support you, we will always be with you. Well done!" Saakashvili noted on his Facebook page.