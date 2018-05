STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan visited the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Ministry and met with the supreme command staff of the Defense Army, Artsakh president’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the sides discussed country’s defense capacity and paid attention to the current situation along the Azerbaijani-Karabakh border.

Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials delivered corresponding reports.