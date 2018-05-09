President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia, informed the press service of the Kazakh president.

In his message, Nazarbayev expressed confidence that Pashinyan-led Armenia will continue its policy toward a sustainable development of its people and raising their social welfare.

“I am confident that the relations of friendship and mutual understanding, which have been formed between our two countries, will continue to be a reliable foundation for the expansion of cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan, in the spirit of traditional partnership and for the benefit of our peoples,” also reads the message by the Kazakh president.

As a result of voting at the National Assembly (NA) special session on Tuesday, NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia, and by a vote of 59 for and 42 against.