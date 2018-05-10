Russia is ready to hold consultations with Ukraine regarding the transit of gas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, TASS reported.

"As for the Nord Stream, President Vladimir Putin has already said, and the management of Gazprom and the Energy Ministry also said that we are not against keeping a certain amount of transit through Ukraine, the main thing is that it should be grounded in terms of economy and should be politically imposed, "Lavrov said.

"We are ready for such consultations with the Ukrainian party, we told our German colleagues today about it," he added.