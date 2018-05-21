Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, and who was elected HDP MP from Istanbul, this time will run for parliament from somewhere else.
During the parliamentary election slated for June 24, the HDP is going to nominate Paylan’s candidacy from the primarily Kurdish-populated Diyarbakır Province, reported the Kurdish Mezopotamya news agency.
The party has considered Garo Paylan’s activities to be quite effective, and therefore it has stressed that he should continue to be an MP in the next Turkish parliament too.